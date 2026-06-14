Brazil: 6 killed after 2 helicopters collide mid-air and crash in Rio De Janeiro

New Delhi:

Six people were killed after two helicopters collided in mid-air over Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning before crashing in the western part of the Brazilian city, authorities said. According to the Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department, all six occupants aboard the two aircraft died in the accident. Emergency crews rushed to the scene soon after the crash and launched rescue and firefighting operations.

One helicopter crashes into car dealership

Officials said one of the helicopters came down on a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked. The impact triggered a fire that quickly spread through the area, raising concerns of a larger blaze.

Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading further. No additional casualties on the ground were immediately reported. Authorities cordoned off the area while rescue teams searched the wreckage and assessed the damage caused by the collision.

Officials have launched an investigation to determine what caused the two helicopters to collide.

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