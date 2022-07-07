Indian-origin Rishi Sunak or Pakistan-origin Sajid Javid as UK PM after Boris quits? What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sunak, the best-known of the Conservatives' potential leadership contenders, quit the government Tuesday, July 5. In a damning resignation letter, he wrote, “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously."

Boris Johnson Resignation: The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson quit on Thursday as his tenure fell into a crisis, with his cabinet stepping down in the wake of ethics scandals. A key number of leaders are in the mix to become the next PM in the county, bets keep us wondering what will happen next.

Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October.

Here are five possible choices for who will become the next PM of the UK:

1. Rishi Sunak

Britain, in a turn of tables from centuries ago, might see its first Indian-origin PM as Rishi Sunak is one of the top contenders for the post of Prime Minister. He is the second-most powerful man in Westminster and served as the government's face for Covid-19 support programs. He had resigned as the chancellor on Tuesday, prompting Johnson to resign soon.

The Brits were flattered with Sunak's calm delivery during Covid briefings and his viral declaration of love for a popular soft drink.

Sunak's fame, however, took a hit after he was slapped with a penalty for the party gate incident. He also faced controversy over his family's financial issues.

2. Penny Mordaunt

Penny is one of the top two contenders for Johnson's seat. She was the ex-defence secretary, who was fired in 2019 by Johnson shortly after becoming PM. She was UK's first female defence secretary. She was termed 'disloyal' by Johnson after she played a prominent role in the Leave campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Mordaunt, the current trade minister, also appeared on TV as a reality show contestant.

3. Ben Wallace

Wallace is the Defence Secretary of the UK and is known for his straightforward talks and firm answers to the press. He served in the Scots Guards, and he now remains a key voice in the UK's response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

A supporter of Johnson, Wallace pressed for more military budget as much as he could.

4. Sajid Javid

Pakistan-origin minister Sajid Javid is the former chancellor, who made a dramatic turn by becoming the health secretary last year around this time.

While his contributions as the chancellor had been shadowed heavily by Sunak's 'terrific' job as the successor, Javid is still one of the top contenders for the role of PM. WalesOnline reported that he had said after his resignation on Tuesday evening that he was looking forward to spending time with his family – but for how long?

5. Liz Truss

Truss is the foreign secretary, who has constantly channelled her love toward late PM Margaret Thatcher, and is active on social media. She played a key role in the British intervention in the Russia-Ukraine war.

As the first Tory female foreign secretary, she has taken credit for securing the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and imposing sanctions on Russian oligarchs.

