Will UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss replace Boris Johnson as PM? Leader announces bid

One of the potential contenders to replace him is British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

She cut her trip to the G20 meeting in Indonesia short, and returned to London.

Boris Johnson quits: One of the potential contenders to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Lizz Truss on Sunday launched a bid to succeed the leader. The 46-year-old British Foreign Secretary cut her trip to the G20 meeting in Indonesia short, and returned to London. Moreover, the number of candidates grew to 11 shortly after her announcement as MP Rehman Chishti followed suit with his own candidacy.

Johnson resigned on Thursday following a dramatic cabinet revolt over his scandal-hit leadership, but he will stay on as caretaker prime minister until a new Tory leader is elected.

Almost 30 UK government officials, including key figures like UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, have submitted their resignations over the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.

A total of 58 ministers quit the government following an ethics scandal which ultimately forced the UK premier to resign. Johnson agreed to step down after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country.

"Prime Minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country," Zahawi said in a letter to Johnson. "You must do the right thing and go now."

Johnson, 58, managed to remain in power for almost three years, despite allegations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament and was dishonest to the public about government office parties that broke pandemic lockdown rules.

(With ANI Inputs)

