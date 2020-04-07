Dominic Raab not to act as 'temporary PM', only to deputise for Boris Johnson while he is in ICU

Image Source : AP In this photo provided by 10 Downing Street, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab delivers a speech, during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday April 6, 2020.

UK Foreign Secretary will not act as the temporary Prime Minister but only deputies for Boris Johnson while the later remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). As per reports, Johnson has formally asked Dominic Raab to deputise for him at places where he cannot perform his role as the Prime Minister of the country.

Raab will, however, not be becoming or acting as a temporary prime minister.

Johnson was shifted to the ICU while due to persistent and worsening symptoms of coronavirus. He has been admitted in London's St Thomas Hospital for the last few days.

Johnson has been communicating with the outside world with the means of video messages while he has been in the hospital.

