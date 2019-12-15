Boris Johnson celebrates election win with spicy chicken curry made by girlfriend Carrie

Image Source : AP Boris Johnson celebrates election win with spicy chicken curry made by Carrie Symonds

Following his landslide victory in the December 12 general election, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated his win by tucking into a spicy chicken curry made by his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, accompanied by a glass of wine, it was reported on Sunday. In the December 12 election, Johnson gained a Commons majority of 80, his ruling Conservative Party's largest since 1987, and in contrast, the opposition Labour suffered its worst election result since the 1930s.

On Friday night, Symonds cooked the spicy dish for an elated Johnson in no.11 Downing Street, The Sun newspaper reported.

"Boris was exhausted but elated on Friday night - and Carrie treated him by cooking him his favourite chicken curry, nice and spicy the way he likes it," a source said.

This was also the first time he drank alcohol since the election campaign began at the beginning of November.

"She also poured him a glass or two of red wine, which was the first drink he's had in months. He completely swore off booze while he was campaigning, as he was doing such long hours and travelling around the country," the source added.

After dinner, the couple attended the London Christmas party, thrown by Russian tycoon Evgeny Lebedev, with Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, Princess Beatrice and former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Johnson even got a "man hug" from Cameron.

Wearing the same blue suit he was sporting as he addressed the nation from 10 Downing Street following the results earlier on Friday, Johnson also rubbed shoulders with singer-activist Bob Geldof, American actor David Hasselhoff and British media personality Jemima Goldsmith.

In the election, the Conservatives won a total of 365 seats, while Labour finished on 203.

The Conservatives swept aside Labour in its traditional heartlands in the Midlands and the north of England and picked up seats across Wales, while holding off the Liberal Democrats' challenge in many seats in the south of England.