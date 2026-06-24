Boost for PM Modi's global leadership as India tops US, China and Russia in trust ranking: Survey

Sydney:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has increased across the globe over the years, and along with this, the trust of world has kept rising in India. India, which is expected to become the third largest economy of the world, remains one of the fewest countries in the globe that can be trusted upon.

This was backed by the latest survey of Australia's think-tank Lowly Institute, which said PM Modi-led India is trusted more by Australians than Donald Trump-led United States (US), Xi Jinping's China and a Russia led by President Vladimir Putin.

The survey, which was released on June 23, showed 50 per cent of the Australians trust India, while only 31 per cent trust the US. Around 28 per cent and 11 per cent Australians have trust in China and Russia, respectively, the survey stated, which further reiterates India's growing stature across the world.

The Lowly Institute survey said 46 per cent of the Australians "somewhat trusted in India to act responsibly in the world". Besides, 4 per cent Australians have a "great deal of trust" in India's leadership.

"Australians are wary of the two superpowers, placing low levels of trust in both the United States and China. Australians’ trust in the United States to act responsibly in the world has fallen to 31 per cent, the lowest level ever recorded in the Lowy Institute Poll," the report stated.

PM Modi continues to remain in power for past 12 years

Even in the past, surveys have showed that the world's trust in PM Modi and his leadership remains intact, despite him being in power for 12 straight years. Last year, a survey by Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker said PM Modi has a staggering 75 per cent approval ratings, which was the highest in the world.

Notably, this was the fifth consecutive time when the Indian prime minister topped the list.

Moreover, PM Modi has been in power for the past 12 years. By doing so, he has set the record as the longest-serving elected prime minister. On the contrary, most of the other nations have seen multiple changes in leadership since PM Modi became the prime minister. For instance, Australia has seen three prime ministers since 2016 -- Malcolm Turnbull, Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese (incumbent PM).

Talking about the United Kingdom (UK), the country has had five prime ministers since 2016 -- Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer. Starmer has also resigned and his successor will be named soon, who will be the sixth prime minister of the UK in the last 10 years.

Similarly, the US has also witnessed leadership changes since 2014. When PM Modi was first sworn in as prime minister in 2014, Barack Obama was the president. In 2016, Donald Trump became the president, but lost the 2020 elections to Joe Biden. But in 2024, Trump returned to power for a second term.

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