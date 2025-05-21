US: Bomb threat triggers evacuation on Hawaiian Airlines flight at San Diego airport, one arrested The captain called police and SWAT officers, and the FBI responded to search the aircraft. Nothing suspicious was found, and there was no threat to travellers, the police statement said.

A Hawaiian Airlines flight was evacuated at San Diego International Airport following reports of a possible bomb threat, leading to the arrest of one person in the United States. As per officials, the incident occurred at around 8:45 am on Monday (local time), shortly after the Airbus A330 bound for Honolulu had pushed back from the gate.

According to a statement from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police, a flight attendant immediately alerted the flight’s captain after the alarming claim from a passenger. The captain immediately contacted law enforcement, prompting a rapid response from SWAT teams and the FBI, who carried out a thorough search of the aircraft. Nothing suspicious was found, and there was no threat to travellers, the police statement said.

Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement that a guest was overheard making a threat to the safety of our aircraft, and the captain alerted authorities as a precaution. "An arrest has been made,” Port of San Diego spokesperson Brianne Mundy Page said in an email. There was no immediate information about a suspect or possible charges, but Page said more details would be released later.

All 293 people aboard Hawaiian Airlines Flight 15 were evacuated and transported by bus to a safe area. "We are working to get all guests to Honolulu as quickly as possible...We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this event," the airline statement said.

