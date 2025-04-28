Seven killed, nine injured in bomb blast at peace meet in northwest Pakistan The police stated that the explosion was so severe that it destroyed the building of the peace committee's office, trapping several people under the debris.

Peshawar:

At least seven people were killed and nine others injured on Monday when a powerful bomb blast struck the office of a peace committee in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. The explosion took place at the office of a local peace committee in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan district, police confirmed.

According to hospital administration, 16 injured people were brought to the hospital after the explosion, of which seven succumbed to their injuries.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Explosion destroyed the building of the peace committee's office

The police said that the blast was so powerful that it caused the peace committee's office building to collapse, trapping several individuals under the debris.

Rescue teams and locals reached the site upon receiving the information and started an operation to retrieve the injured from the rubble.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated. Hospital authorities mentioned that some of the victims are in critical condition.

As of now, no official statement has been provided regarding the cause or motive behind the explosion.

Probe launched

Police and security agencies have secured the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials have said that evidence is being collected from the scene, and different aspects are being examined to trace those responsible for the blast.

Pakistan has seen an increase in terrorist incidents, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

