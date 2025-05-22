'It is irritating, but nothing personal to India': Bolton on Trump claiming credit for Indo-Pak understanding India and Pakistan agreed on the cessation of hostilities following India's Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

New Delhi:

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has reacted to US President Donald Trump's claim to broker the understanding between India and Pakistan, saying that Trump has the tendency to take credit for everything. He added, "It's nothing personal to India. This is Donald Trump, who takes credit for everything."

Bolton said, "I think he did have a call with Prime Minister Modi, and Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also on the call. I'm sure other countries might also be calling to see what they can do. It's typical of Trump because he would jump in before everyone else could take credit."

"It may be irritating; it probably is irritating to many people, but it's nothing against India; it's just Trump being Trump," the ex-NSA added.

The operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to intense clashes, including Pakistan's attempted drone attacks on Indian cities along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) and shelling along the LoC.

Earlier, before India made the understanding reached with Pakistan official, Trump took to social media, announcing the "full and immediate ceasefire", as he highlighted explicitly that the US played a key role as mediator.

However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As you are aware, we have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

