US: Body of Indian-American techie recovered from Maryland lake; no foul play suspected

Washington: In a tragic incident, the body of a missing Indian-American software engineer was recovered from a lake in the US state of Maryland. According to police, 30-year-old Ankit Bagai had gone missing on April 9.

The Montgomery police said in a statement that Bagai was found in Lake Churchill by officers who were called to the area after a body was reportedly seen in the water. The deceased's family led a search team after he was last seen on April 9 at around 11:30 am, when he left a treatment facility close to Milestone Plaza. They had thought he might have been in Virginia or Washington, DC, according to media reports.

Bagai's family led a massive search

Bagai's family started their search at a local police station, going to several locations, including a shopping centre near where he was last seen and posted his image every few steps, hoping to generate a lead, the report said.

"On the day Bagai went missing, police responded to a report of a man in Lake Churchill. It was searched using sonar, using drag hooks, but they did not find anything. They were out there for three to four hours," Gobind Singh, Bagai’s brother-in-law was quoted as saying.

Cause of death yet to be ascertained

According to family members, Bagai, a graduate of the University of Virginia, was prescribed several life-saving medications. Notably, the cause of death has not been released yet. However, police said they do not suspect foul play, the report added.

