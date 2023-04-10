Vessel carrying 400 migrants struck between Greece and Malta after Captain left boat amid fuel shortage

Follow us on Image Source : SEA-WATCH INTERNATIONAL/TWITTER The boat is said to be carrying people in distress.

In a shocking incident, more than 400 people were stuck mid-sea after a vessel carrying migrants left adrift between Greece and Malta on Sunday.

Although there is no official confirmation of any deaths, Sea-Watch International, a German NGO, in a social media post, said those on board were in "imminent danger of death" and called on the European Union to act.

Besides, Alarm Phone-- a project operated by volunteers from Europe, Tunisia and Morocco, which is committed to the sea rescue of refugees-- in a series of Twitter posts, said it had received a call from the boat, which departed from Tobruk in Libya.

Shockingly, the ill-fated people, who were yet to receive any relief, said the vessel was out of fuel and the captain had left amid the fact there was nobody who could steer the ship.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

