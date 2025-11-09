Boat carrying 300 Myanmar migrants capsizes off Malaysia; dozens feared missing A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency official reported that the boat probably departed from Buthidaung in Myanmar’s Rakhine State and went down about three days ago.

New Delhi:

A boat carrying around 300 migrants from Myanmar capsized in the Indian Ocean near the Thailand–Malaysia maritime border last week. Officials confirmed that one body has been recovered, 10 people rescued, and dozens remain missing. Most of the passengers were Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. Rescue operations are underway as authorities from both countries coordinate efforts to locate survivors.

Boat sinks near maritime border

Officials said the wooden vessel likely sank in Thai waters, close to the Malaysia–Thailand border. The exact time and location of the sinking remain unclear. A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency official reported that the boat probably departed from Buthidaung in Myanmar’s Rakhine State and went down about three days ago.

Search and rescue in full swing

The rescue operation began Saturday, after survivors were spotted drifting near Malaysia’s northern resort island Langkawi. Authorities recovered the body of a woman believed to be from Myanmar and rescued 10 survivors, including a man from Bangladesh.

“There is a possibility that more victims will be found as the operation continues,” said First Admiral Romli Mustafa, who is leading the search effort.

Malaysia’s migrant crisis deepens

Malaysia, home to more than 117,000 registered Rohingya refugees, remains a preferred destination because of its majority Muslim population. However, authorities have recently tightened border controls, citing fears of a mass influx. Earlier this year, Malaysian officials turned away two boats carrying nearly 300 Rohingya refugees attempting to land illegally.