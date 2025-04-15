Blue Origin all-women crew gets back to Earth from space journey, Katy Perry kisses ground upon return Blue Origin's all-women crew, including Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn, safely returned to Earth on April 14 after a brief journey to the edge of space. The team reached the Kármán line, 62 miles above Earth, and spent about four minutes in spac

Washington: Blue Origin's all-women space crew safely returned to Earth on April 14 after a brief yet historic journey to the edge of space. The crew included singer Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. The women spent about four minutes in space, having traveled 62 miles above Earth to the Kármán line—the internationally recognised boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.

After touchdown at Blue Origin’s West Texas launch site, Katy Perry and Gayle King immediately kissed the ground in a gesture of gratitude.

(Image Source : X)Katy Perry kisses the ground after returning to Earth from her space flight.

Lauren Sanchez, in high spirits, humorously noted: "We're getting married! If I didn't come back, that would be a bummer for me," she told Blue Origin officials, referencing her upcoming wedding to Bezos.

Reflecting on the experience, Aisha Bowe, who had long dreamed of going to space, recalled the emotional energy during liftoff. “When we got in and counted down from ten, I started to hear some singing, and we lifted off. Everyone could feel the energy in the capsule,” she said. “When we got up there and out of our seats, we all just looked at each other—it was a beautiful, shared moment.”

Gayle King described the view from space as humbling and quiet. “It really made me think—we need to do better,” she said. “We are forever bonded. You can't go through what we've gone through and not be. It really is a true sisterhood.”

On the descent, Katy Perry sang What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong. “I’ve covered that song before, and obviously, my higher self was steering the ship because I had no idea I would one day sing it in space,” she said. “It’s about making space for future women. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”

Before liftoff, Jeff Bezos joined the crew briefly on the rocket to show his support. “I am so excited for you, I don’t want to get off,” he told them. “When you get back, I can’t wait to hear how it’s changed you. I love all of you. See you soon. Godspeed.”

(With inputs from ANI)