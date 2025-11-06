Blast at Mississippi hydrogen product manufacturing plant causes ammonia leak, locals evacuated Taking to social media, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said that emergency officials from across the state were responding to the anhydrous ammonia leak at CF Industries' plant north of Yazoo City. No deaths or injuries have been reported, he said.

Mississippi (US):

A massive explosion at a hydrogen and nitrogen product manufacturer in Mississippi on Wednesday caused an ammonia leak and forced nearby residents to evacuate, officials said.

"Thank you to all of Mississippi's first responders and emergency managers for quickly responding to the leak," he said.

“Thank you to all of Mississippi's first responders and emergency managers for quickly responding to the leak,” he said.

Air monitoring operations underway

CF Industries did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality said in a post on X that “air monitoring operations are underway and will continue as long as necessary to ensure public safety".

Anhydrous ammonia is used as a fertiliser to help provide nitrogen for corn and wheat plants, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. If a person touches it when it is in gas or liquid form, they could be burned. Yazoo City is a small community about 79 km north of Jackson.

With inputs from AP