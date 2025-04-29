BLA strikes again in Pakistan: ISI agent killed in Pasni region, Army warned of escalating attacks In a statement, the BLA revealed that the slain ISI officer was identified as Muhammad Nawaz, a resident of Hakim Wala near Chorangi Joharabad in Punjab's Khushab district. The ISI agent was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Pasni city.

Islamabad:

In a fresh blow, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has once again rocked Pakistan as the group killed an agent of the Inter State Services (ISI) in the Pasni region on Monday. According to the BLA, its fighters carried out three additional operations, targeting vehicles belonging to the Pakistani Army, police, and the Saindak Project, while also blocking the main national highway.

In a statement, the BLA revealed that the slain ISI officer was identified as Muhammad Nawaz, a resident of Hakim Wala near Chorangi Joharabad in Punjab's Khushab district. The ISI agent was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Pasni city, located near Gwadar. "Nawaz was killed when he was travelling with so-called death squad agents in disguise," the statement read. In the attack, another death squad agent, identified as Salman, was also killed, while agent Shah Nazar was injured and their vehicle was completely destroyed.

The BLA further stated that Muhammad Nawaz was stationed in Gwadar and was being closely monitored by the group's intelligence wing, Ziraab. When Nawaz's convoy passed through Pasni, BLA operatives targeted it with a remote-controlled IED on Monday evening. In addition to this operation, BLA fighters launched a sniper attack on Pakistani soldiers in the Jamki Tank area of Jamuran, killing one soldier instantly.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The statement by the Baloch Liberation Army.

BLA issues warning to Pak army

The Baloch Liberation Army also confirmed that its fighters carried out a grenade attack on a police line in the Dhadar area of Bolan. Taking full responsibility for all these operations, the BLA warned the Pakistani Army and its allies that attacks against them would intensify in the coming days. "Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility for all these operations. Our attacks on the occupying Pakistani army and their collaborators will continue with more intensity," the statement added.

BLA's strike follows Pahalgam attack

It should be noted here that this comes days after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which killed 26 innocent people on April 22. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), preliminary investigations suggest that around 5-7 terrorists were involved in the massacre. They were aided by at least two local individuals who had received training in Pakistan. The security agencies have also released sketches of three terrorists identified as Pakistani nationals: Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.

About Baloch Liberation Army

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has emerged as one of the most prominent separatist groups in Pakistan, particularly in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan. Known for a string of high-profile attacks targeting security forces, infrastructure, and foreign interests, the group has drawn international attention and been designated a terrorist organisation by several countries. The BLA grabbed headlines on Tuesday with a deadly hijacking of a passenger train — Jaffar Express — on the way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

