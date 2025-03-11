BLA hijacks Jaffar Express: Notable attacks carried out by Balochistan Liberation Army in Pakistan The Jaffar Express was heading to Peshawar from Quetta when the BLA militants fired at it and hijacked it. The BLA released women, children and kept over 100 Pak military personnel hostage. The BLA has been persistent with its attacks against Pakistan Army demanding independence for Balochistan.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has hijacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan's Bolan and held over 100 Pakistan military personnel hostage. The militant group has claimed to have killed six Pak Army personnel while they tried to resist the hijack.

The BLA has warned the Pakistan Army to refrain from conducting any operation, threatening that it would execute all the hostages if their call was not acknowledged. In its official release, the group claimed to have killed six personnel and has said that it released women, children and others with only military personnel in their custody.

The latest attack is a major action by the group seeking the liberation of Balochistan from Pakistan. The group, apart from the Baloch Liberation Front and BRAS, among others, has been largely active in Balochistan. Here are some of the major attacks that the BLA carried out against Pakistan.