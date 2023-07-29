Bizarre! US woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered

Follow us on Image Source : AP US woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered

Bizarre: A US woman surprisingly received more than 100 packages from Amazon that she never ordered, which was likely part of a Chinese vendor's money-saving scheme. According to a report from Insider quoting CBS affiliate station WUSA, the boxes contained about 1,000 headlamps, 800 glue guns, and dozens of binoculars for children. The woman, named, Cindy Smith of Virginia state claimed she never ordered those from Amazon.

"It's a lot of packages. I didn't order them and they kept coming from everybody," she told WUSA.

Smith drove around the town, giving packages to those who would just take them.

"A lot of people told me I was weird. I would drive around with headlamps and glue guns in the car. I gave them to everybody I met," she was quoted as saying. "All my neighbours got glue guns or headlamps. I gave them to dog shelters, to veterinary clinics," she added.

As per the reports, all of the packages were addressed to someone called Lixiao Zhang.

The incident is more likely linked to a different kind of vendor scheme, one that involves sellers trying to remove unsold merchandise from Amazon fulfilment centres. WUSA traced the returned packaging labels to 15 fulfilment centers in nine different US states.

Sellers in China who need to get their products out of Amazon warehouses pick random addresses and send their unwanted products there, he said, adding: "It's just cheaper for them to do so."

Amazon said in a statement that the seller account had violated the company's policy by engaging in "abusive activity" and the account has been closed.

(with inputs from IANS)

Latest World News