‘Bursting with pride’: Bill Gates, ex-wife Melinda all smiles as they share pics with their newborn grandchild

Washington: Microsoft founder Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates have finally introduced their first newly born grandchild to the world. Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda, last month announced the birth of her first child with husband Nayel Nassar.

The doting grandparents who were thrilled by the birth of their first grandchild have now shared pictures holding their granddaughter on social media.

In a picture posted on Thursday by the Microsoft Co-founder on Instagram, Gates can be seen holding the baby girl in an adorable snap and playfully touching his granddaughter's tiny fingers.The baby is dressed in an adorable pink onesie. “I can’t wait to watch you discover the world,” Gates captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Melinda also shared a picture with her grandchild. She was seen holding her granddaughter close to her chest while smiling for the camera. “There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild. It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own—and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents,” the philanthropist wrote in the caption.

The name of the newborn has not yet been publicly revealed. Several people including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, Union Minister Smriti Irani and YouTuber Nas Daily congratulated the new grandparents.

Bill and Melinda' eldest daughter Jennifer tied the knot with Nayel Nassar in 2021 at her home in Westchester, New York.

Bill Gates, wife Melinda announced divorce after 27 years of their marriage

The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist announced the decision to end their marriage after 27 years, saying "we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives".

Bill and Melinda revealed their decision of taking divorce in a joint statement which was shared by the Microsoft co-founder on Twitter. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable people to lead healthy, productive lives,” read the statement.

However, the duo said they will continue to work together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "Both Bill and Melinda had already made giving away their wealth through philanthropy a shared priority and said that they will continue to work together at their foundation," the statement said.

Bill and Melinda are proud parents to three children-- Jennifer Katharine, 25, Rory John, 21, and Phoebe Adele, 18. The two of them met in the 1980s in New York when Melinda was working in Microsoft and talked to each other during a dinner party. It was after then that they decided to spend their lives together and got hitched in Hawaii in 1994.

