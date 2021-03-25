By end of 2022 we should be basically completely back to normal: Bill Gates on pandemic

Image Source : PTI Terming coronavirus an incredible tragedy, Bill Gates said access to the vaccines was the only good news.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has predicted that the world should be back to normal by 2022 end, thanks to the availability of vaccines, Reuters reported. Gates was speaking in an interview with Gazeta Wyborcza, a Polish newspaper and TVN24.

Terming coronavirus an incredible tragedy, Bill Gates said access to the vaccines was the only good news.

Speaking in the interview Gates said, "By the end of 2022 we should be basically completely back to normal."

Earlier in January, hailing India's leadership in scientific innovation, Bill Gates said it's great to see the country's leadership in scientific innovation. The co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also praised India for its vaccine-manufacturing capabilities to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Bill Gates said, “It’s great to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability as the world works to end the COVID-19 pandemic."

This is not the first time Gates has hailed India, but, even in the past, the Microsoft founder has praised India for the government’s proactive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

