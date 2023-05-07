Bilawal Bhutto should have gone with better preparation in SCO Summit': Pakistan's Imran

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Indian counterpart during SCO Summit in Goa.

SCO Summit: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday, lambasted his country's foreign minister for his "incompetence" in giving a "befitting reply" to his Indian counterpart during the recently concluded SCO Summit in Goa.

Earlier, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers' summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lashed at his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for 'weaponising terrorism".

Expressing his concern over the global insult, Khan asserted Bhutto should have presented Pakistan more decisively and added he should have prepared better before visiting India. According to Khan, Bhutto must have consulted him before marching for SCO Summit.

"Did Bilawal ask anyone before going to India," Pakistani English daily Dawn quoted Khan as questioning during a public rally in Lahore? "Bilawal should have gone with better preparation," he added.

Notably, Khan's critical remarks came as Jaishankar had called Bhutto the "promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry".

Jaishankar's staunch stand on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

Jaishankar underscored that the victims of terrorism and perpetrators of terrorism could not sit together to discuss terrorism on the global platform. "Victims of terrorism do not sit together with its perpetrators to discuss terrorism. Bhutto Zardari came as Foreign Minister of an SCO member state; that's part of multilateral diplomacy and we don't see anything more than that," clarified Jaishankar.

"On terrorism, Pakistan's credibility is depleting even faster than its forex reserves," added the top Indian minister.

India should have treated nicely: Imran

Lamenting the words of Jaishankar, former Pakistan PM said the Indian side should have treated its neighbouring country "nicely". He added that even the most powerful nations are not immune to change, saying Pakistan is currently facing difficult times, but by establishing the rule of law, the country will be able to stand up again and make progress, reported Express Tribune.

It is worth mentioning India hosted a two-day event in Goa where foreign ministers of SCO nations including Chinese Qin Gang and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov among six others attended the meeting.

