Amid Bhutto's controversial statement on PM Modi, Pakistani minister warns India of nuclear war

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PAKISTAN PEOPLES PARTY Pak minister Shazia Marri

Bilawal Bhutto remarks controversy: Amid the controversial statement of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another leader from his party warned India of "nuclear war". According to Bol News, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shazia Marri, while addressing a press conference on Saturday, threatened India with nuclear war. The minister said Islamabad has an atom bomb and "may use it if it is needed".

"India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises," news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Furthermore, she went on to say that if the Indian government will fight then it will get an answer from Pakistan and added the status of a nuclear state has not been given to remain silent. Pakistan also knows how to answer. She said, "if you will keep making allegations against Pakistan again and again, Pakistan cannot keep listening silently, this will not happen."

Notably, her statement came a day after India hold massive protests against the personal attack on PM Modi by Pakistani FM.

What leads to controversy?

Meanwhile, while replying to EAM S Jaishankar's remarks during a presser on Thursday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, alleged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots. He called PM Modi a "butcher of Gujarat lives". "Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India,” Bhutoo said. He claimed that Muslims in Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir believe "PM Modi is the main accused of inciting communal violence".

India reacts

Like earlier, this time too, India responded sharply to the comments made by the Pakistani foreign minister. “These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan,” said the Indian Foreign Ministry. In its objection, it brought up the events in 1971. “The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India,” said the statement.

Also Read: Fact-check: Why Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto's statement against PM Modi sparks row in India

Latest World News