Case filed in Bihar court against Chinese President Xi Jinping over coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Case filed against Chinese President Xi Jinping holding China responsible for coronavirus outbreak in a Bihar court.

A case has been filed in a district court in Bihar's West Champaran district against Chinese President Xi Jinping, holding China responsible for outbreak of coronavirus as the pandemic has impacted the world leading to deaths of lakhs of people, affecting businesses and lifestyle across countries.

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, several countries in the world have held China responsible for the outbreak, therefore, now a case has been filed against Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and WHO director Tedros Adhanom in Bihar's Champaran's district Betiya region Court of Judicial Magistrate (CJIM).

PM Modi, Trump are witnesses

Filing a case against Chinese President Xi Jinping and WHO director, the lawyer has mentioned PM Modi and President Donald Trump as witneeses in the case. The case has been filed under IPC sections 269, 270 ,271, 302, 307, 500, 504 and 120b.

The petitioner has held China responsible for the outbreak of coronavirus from Wuhan city to world including Betiya village in Bihar. The hearing in the case is expected to take place on June 16.

Trump slams China, says COVID-19 a 'very bad gift'

A few days ago, President Donald Trump said coronavirus is a "very bad gift" from China. He said the virus should have been restricted at the source itself. "COVID-19 is a gift from China. Not good, they should have stopped it at the source. A very bad gift. How come, Wuhan where it started was in very bad trouble, but it did not go to any other parts of China," Trump.

