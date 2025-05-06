Big jolt to Pakistan, UNSC meet called on Islamabad's request amid tensions with India ends without decision Pakistan called the meeting in a vain attempt to pressurise India amid escalated tensions and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

United Nations:

In a major setback to Pakistan amid heightened tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called on Islamabad's request concluded without any outcome or declaration early Tuesday.

No statement was issued by the UN Security Council, no press release was released, and none of the participating delegates made any remarks. The meeting began on Monday afternoon at the UN headquarters in New York.

The development comes after Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours being “at their highest in years”.

The talks came on Pakistan's request after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and curbed the flow of the Chenab and Jhelum rivers into Pakistan by closing dams in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation Security Council. Greece, the president of the Council for the month of May.