Big India-China border breakthrough? Doval-Wang talks yield 8 key outcomes on LAC peace and hotlines

Beijing:

India and China have agreed on eight key outcomes aimed at maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and improving the broader management of their border. The understanding was reached during the 25th round of talks between the Special Representatives of the two countries in Beijing on Tuesday (August 25). India's Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative Wang Yi held in-depth discussions on the boundary question during the meeting. The latest round of talks focused not only on the long-standing boundary issue but also on mechanisms to prevent misunderstandings along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), strengthen military communication and expand cooperation in areas such as border trade, pilgrimage and trans-border rivers.

India, China reaffirm commitment to peace along border

Both sides reiterated their commitment to following the guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries and maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They agreed that a stable border environment is important for creating conditions conducive to the healthy and steady development of India-China bilateral relations.

The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing negotiations for a framework to resolve the boundary question. These negotiations will be guided by the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of the China-India Boundary Question, along with understandings reached during subsequent Special Representatives' meetings. The stated objective remains a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement.

Expert groups to push boundary talks and border management

The Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation and the Working Group on Border Management under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) will take forward discussions on boundary delimitation and border management. As an immediate step, both groups will work towards finalising their respective Terms of Reference. The move is aimed at giving greater structure to discussions on both boundary-related issues and the management of the border.

Existing channels to address LAC situations

India and China also agreed that situations arising on the ground should be dealt with promptly through established diplomatic and military channels. These include the WMCC, meetings between local commanders and other mutually agreed mechanisms. The objective is to address outstanding issues quickly and prevent misunderstanding or miscalculation along the LAC. The two sides also discussed ways to improve mutual understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas as part of efforts to strengthen border management.

Two new military meeting points and hotlines agreed

As part of efforts to improve border management, India and China agreed to add two meeting points for General Level Mechanism and Senior Highest Military Commander meetings. The two sides also agreed to establish two additional channels for border military hotlines in the Eastern and Middle Sectors. The additional communication mechanisms are expected to provide more avenues for direct contact between the two sides in the border areas.

Border trade and pilgrimage cooperation gets boost

The two countries noted progress in trans-border cooperation and agreed to further strengthen exchanges in several areas. India appreciated China's efforts to increase the number of batches of Indian official pilgrims visiting Mount Gang Rinpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Both sides also welcomed the reopening of three designated border trading points. India and China agreed to expand cooperation in border trade, pilgrimage and other areas, with the stated aim of creating an environment based on dialogue, peace, consultation and cooperation in the border regions.

India, China to discuss trans-border rivers in September

Another important outcome involved cooperation on trans-border rivers. The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the China-India Expert-Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers in September. They will continue discussions on issues including the sharing of hydrological data and the renewal of relevant memoranda of understanding. The mechanism is expected to provide a platform for continued communication on issues concerning rivers that flow across the two countries.

26th Special Representatives' meeting to be held in India

The two countries have also decided on the venue for the next round of Special Representatives' talks. The 26th round of China-India Special Representatives' talks will be held in India in 2027. The decision to hold the next round in India marks the continuation of the Special Representatives' dialogue as both sides seek to sustain communication on the boundary question and related issues.

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