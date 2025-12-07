Big blow to Trump: New report questions US strike on drug boat Trump had said on Truth Social that the strike targeted “narco-terrorists from Venezuela” transporting illegal drugs headed to the US. He described them as a major threat to US national security.

A US military strike on a boat allegedly carrying drugs on September 2, which killed all 11 people on board, is facing increased scrutiny. A new report suggests the boat was not heading to the United States, contradicting claims made by former President Donald Trump on the day of the strike.

Conflicting accounts about the boat’s destination

Trump had said on Truth Social that the strike targeted “narco-terrorists from Venezuela” transporting illegal drugs headed to the US. He described them as a major threat to US national security and reported that three of the people on board were killed.

However, an admiral who oversaw the operation told lawmakers that the boat was actually heading to meet a larger vessel destined for Suriname, a country in South America east of Venezuela. While he noted that it was possible the drugs could eventually reach the US, drug enforcement officials say routes via Suriname usually serve the European market.

CNN also cited Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying the boat was “probably headed to Trinidad or some other country in the Caribbean,” further questioning earlier claims about a U.S.-bound mission.

The admiral reported that the vessel had turned around when US forces struck it. The boat was hit four times: the first strike split it in half, leaving two survivors clinging to the wreckage. Subsequent strikes killed them and sank the vessel entirely.

Defense Secretary under pressure

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who oversaw the strike, is facing pressure to release the full video of the operation to clarify events. He told reporters that the video is under review but did not commit to releasing it. The admiral confirmed that the mission objective was to kill all 11 on board and sink the boat.