Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly told senior ministers and security officials that another military operation against Iran is "unavoidable", as he seeks US support for a fresh campaign against Tehran. The proposed operation could involve several days of air strikes, with reports suggesting that Israel is pushing for a four-to-seven-day military campaign backed by Washington.

Netanyahu made the remarks during recent meetings, according to The Times of Israel, which cited Israeli broadcaster Channel 13. An unnamed senior Israel Defence Forces (IDF) officer was also quoted as saying that Israeli and US Central Command officials had "shared and approved plans", leaving the timing of any potential operation as the main question. However, US President Donald Trump has publicly signalled caution, saying he is not in a hurry to authorise further military action.

Netanyahu pushes for fresh military action against Iran

The latest developments suggest that Israel is preparing for the possibility of renewed strikes against Iran, even as Washington remains cautious about escalating the conflict.

According to reports, Netanyahu wants the US to support a fresh air campaign lasting between four and seven days. The Israeli leader's reported remarks about another operation being unavoidable came during meetings with senior government and security officials.

Netanyahu has also faced criticism from political rivals, who have accused him of seeking to intensify the conflict to improve his weakened political standing. The war began on February 28, when the US and Israel carried out joint strikes against Iran. Netanyahu has denied allegations that he is attempting to escalate the conflict for political reasons.

Trump says he is not rushing into another Iran operation

While Netanyahu is reportedly pressing for a new campaign, Trump has adopted a more measured public position.

In an interview with Axios, the US President said, "I am not rushing into any decision" on Iran. He added that Washington would "see what happens after the beginning of the year".

In a separate interview with Reuters, Trump said he would discuss the possibility of renewed strikes after the start of 2027, adding, "We have got time."

His comments indicate that, despite ongoing military discussions, the US has not publicly committed to another round of attacks.

US weighs military options and Iran's capabilities

The possibility of fresh strikes has also featured in detailed military planning in Washington. The New York Times reported this week that Trump is considering another round of major attacks, while examining Israeli intelligence assessments about Iran's military capabilities.

These assessments reportedly suggest that Tehran has rebuilt parts of its missile and drone capabilities and may be making progress on chemical and biological weapons programmes.

According to Axios, Trump has asked the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies to examine attack scenarios drawn up by US Central Command. One of the key considerations is whether Iran could be targeted without provoking large-scale retaliation against energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

The discussions suggest that Washington is weighing not only the military objectives of a potential operation but also the possibility of a wider regional response.

Trump's Iran policy faces shifting signals and political scrutiny

Trump's hesitation comes after months of changing signals from his administration over how to deal with Tehran. Reuters has reported that the US President has alternated between threatening further military escalation and suggesting that the conflict could eventually wind down.

The administration has also maintained that its existing approach, centred on economic sanctions and a blockade, is putting pressure on Iran. At the same time, Trump has repeatedly argued that preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a key justification for his policy.

The issue has also become a point of political contention in Washington. On Thursday, the US Senate voted 51-48 to reject legislation that would have required Trump to end the war or obtain congressional approval before continuing it.

The vote came as the administration continued to weigh its options, with Netanyahu reportedly seeking renewed US military backing while Trump publicly maintained that he was in no rush to make a decision.

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