Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's PM, joins Trump's ambitious 'Board of Peace' despite initial Turkey concerns Netanyahu's team initially objected to Turkey's role as a regional foe but greenlit the invitation from Trump. Joining Israel are confirmed participants UAE, Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Argentina, and Belarus.

Jerusalem:

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to participate in US President Donald Trump's newly formed Board of Peace, reversing earlier reservations from his office about Turkey's inclusion on the executive committee. The announcement, confirmed on Wednesday (January 21), positions Israel among the first nations backing Trump's expanded vision for global conflict mediation, with further details slated for Davos.

From Gaza ceasefire to global ambition

Originally conceived as a compact group of leaders to oversee the Gaza ceasefire, Trump's Board of Peace has evolved into a broad platform inviting dozens of countries. Trump envisions it as a rival to the UN Security Council, tackling worldwide disputes. A draft charter reveals Trump's central authority, with permanent membership available for a $1 billion pledge, sparking debate over its influence and funding model.

Netanyahu's reversal and confirmed participants

Netanyahu's office had flagged Turkey, a regional adversary, as problematic but ultimately accepted Trump's invitation. Confirmed members now include Israel, UAE, Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Argentina and Belarus. Invitations have reached leaders in Paraguay, Canada, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, India, Slovenia, Thailand and the EU, with the Kremlin reviewing details after Putin's invite.

Executive leadership and key figures

The executive board features heavyweights like US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, ex-British PM Tony Blair, Apollo CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank head Ajay Banga, and Trump's deputy NSA Robert Gabriel. This lineup blends diplomacy, business, and policy expertise to drive the board's agenda.

Gaza Executive Board: Phase two implementation

A parallel Gaza Executive Board will handle the ceasefire's stringent second phase- deploying international forces, disarming Hamas, and reconstructing the territory. Chaired by former UN Mideast envoy Nickolay Mladenov, it includes Witkoff, Kushner, Blair, Rowan, Turkey's Hakan Fidan, Qatar's Ali Al-Thawadi, Egypt's Hassan Rashad, UAE's Reem Al-Hashimy, Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay, and Sigrid Kaag. It will also oversee a new committee of Palestinian technocrats managing Gaza's daily operations.

Davos reveal and future outlook

Donald Trump will unveil more at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday (January 22), potentially expanding the roster. With no public charter yet, the initiative tests Trump's deal-making prowess, aiming to sideline traditional bodies while addressing Mideast reconstruction and beyond.