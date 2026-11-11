'Shame!': Netanyahu attacks Gadi Eisenkot over possible coalition with Ra'am and Joint List

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised political opponents over their efforts to form a government with the support of Arab-majority parties Ra'am and the Joint List, calling the proposed alliance a "dangerous government". Netanyahu accused the parties of relying on what he described as "terror supporters" and said such an arrangement was unacceptable.

Taking to social media platform X, the Likud leader wrote, "Shame! It is forbidden to form a dangerous government with the terror supporters of Ra'am and the Joint List!" His remarks come amid political negotiations following Israel's October 27 elections, which resulted in a hung parliament. Neither of the major political blocs secured the 61 seats required for an absolute majority in the 120-member Knesset, leaving both sides dependent on support from other parties to form the next government.

Gadi Eisenkot receives mandate to form government

Despite Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc securing the larger number of seats in the election, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has received the mandate to form the next government. According to the election figures cited in the report, Netanyahu's Likud-led faction secured 53 seats, while Eisenkot's Yashar alliance won 48 seats. However, Eisenkot managed to gather recommendations from representatives commanding 67 parliamentary seats, compared with 46 recommendations for Netanyahu.

The backing included support from Arab political factions, particularly Ra'am and the Joint List. Their combined 19 seats helped Eisenkot secure the mandate from President Isaac Herzog on Sunday, November 8. Following the formal commissioning by Herzog, Eisenkot's Yashar-led bloc has begun efforts to secure the parliamentary support needed to form the government and win a confidence vote in the Knesset.

Eisenkot gets 28 days to form government

According to a report in Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Eisenkot has been given an initial period of 28 days to form the country's next administration. The period puts pressure on the Yashar-led bloc to negotiate with potential partners and secure enough votes to demonstrate majority support in the Knesset. Under the statutory provisions cited in the report, if Eisenkot is unable to present a government for a confidence vote by December 6, the President may grant him an additional 14 days if there are indications that an agreement is progressing. This would extend the deadline to December 20.

How the parliamentary support is divided

The recommendations received by Eisenkot comprise support from several political groups. His total of 67 seats includes the Jewish-led opposition bloc, which accounts for 48 seats, comprising Yashar, Together, The Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu. Ra'am contributes eight seats, while the Joint List accounts for another 11. Netanyahu, meanwhile, received recommendations representing 46 seats, down from the 53 seats secured by his right-wing bloc in the election. The difference follows the decision by UTJ to withhold its endorsement. The party's seven seats were therefore not included in Netanyahu's recommendations.

The political contest now centres on whether Eisenkot can translate the recommendations into a workable coalition and secure the confidence of the Knesset. Netanyahu's latest remarks underline the opposition surrounding the possible participation of Ra'am and the Joint List in the proposed government.

(Inputs: ANI)

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