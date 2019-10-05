Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
Locked and Loaded: Belgian Air Force releases pictures of intercepted Russian jets

As per reports, the images of the locked-in fighter jets were taken from a thermal imager. There has been no further information from either Belgium or NATO about the reasons behind this detection.

New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2019 7:49 IST
Belgian Air Force on Friday released images of intercepted Russian SU-34 and SU-24 fighter aircraft.

In a tweet from its official handle, Belgian Air Force said: After one month of safeguarding the Baltic airspace, the @BeAirForce conducted already 109 sorties totalising 191 flying hours. Our #F16 aircraft and crew were already scrambled 16 times and performed 8 interceptions. Yesterday our pilots encountered a #SU34 and SU-24.

As per reports, the images of the locked-in fighter jets were taken from a thermal imager. There has been no further information from either Belgium or NATO about the reasons behind this detection. 

Capital of Belgium -- Brussels is also the headquarters of the European Union. 

There has been no official response from the Russian side either. 

On 17 September, the Belgian Air Force had claimed to intercept Russian Tu-160 and Su-27 fighters over the Baltic Sea. 

