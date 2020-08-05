Beirut Explosion: Deaths, sorrow and destructions take over Lebanon's captial | PHOTOS
On Tuesday Lebanon's capital, Beirut witnessed a huge mushroom cloud of fireball and smoke. Some people thought it was a nuclear detonation. Others described the popping and bursting of fireworks and a raging fire that spread to another building, triggering the blast felt kilometers (miles) away. The massive explosion collapsed balconies, shattered windows and ripped bricks from buildings, killing at least 70 people and injuring more than 3,000.
According to Associated Press, authorities said they had not determined a cause for the blast. Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said it might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port. Local television channel LBC said the material was sodium nitrate.
Indiatvnews.com brings to some photos that capture the horror, devastation and reach of the explosion.