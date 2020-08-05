Image Source : AP Beirut blast caused by 2,750 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate explosion

The monstrous blast that took place in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday has already killed over 100 people while thousands stand missing/injured. Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab has claimed that the blast was caused by an explosion of caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

"It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," he said at a defence council meeting, a spokesman told a press conference.

He further added that it is unacceptable and those responsible will be dealt with.

Two major explosions rocked the city yesterday. A Lebanese Red Cross official said Wednesday that at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 injured in Tuesday's explosion that devastated the port area of Beirut.

Several videos captured the horrific blast.

This is so terrifying! The Beirut explosion from a car driving on the road next to the port#Lebanon #BeirutExplosion pic.twitter.com/p8V99136To — 𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑭𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑶𝑴™ 👑 (@KFartom) August 4, 2020

