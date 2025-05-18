Battle of Haifa: When Indian soldiers with lances, swords defeated Turkey's troops armed with machine guns Battle of Haifa: Along with the Jodhpur Cavalry and the sixteenth Imperial Cavalry Brigade, soldiers from the Mysore Lancers charged on Turkish positions in and around the city of Haifa in September 1918.

New Delhi:

The current geopolitical equations are aligned in such a way that India and Turkey find themselves in two different camps. India, which has resorted to strong measures against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, is not getting any support from Turkey and was rather engaged in downing Turkish-made Asisguard Songar drones launched by Pakistan. Therefore, the latest turn of events has taken Indo-Turkish relations to a new low.

While the latest event does not directly link India and Turkey, there's an episode in history that brings together both the Indian and Turkish perspectives. The convergence point is known as the Battle of Haifa, which epitomised the valour of the Indian troops during the First World War against the Turks.

The Battle of Haifa was one of the greatest achievements of the Indian troops fighting for the British Raj. The Indian soldiers played a crucial role in liberating Haifa, which is presently located in Israel. According to The Sunday Guardian, on September 23, 1918, the 15th Imperial Cavalry Brigade of the British Indian Army emerged victorious against the troops of the Ottoman Empire.

According to the Indian Jewish Heritage Centre, along with the Jodhpur Cavalry and the sixteenth Imperial Cavalry Brigade, soldiers from the Mysore Lancers charged on Turkish positions in and around the city of Haifa. While the Turks were armed with artillery and machine guns, the Indian soldiers were armed only with lances and swords.

In September 1918, the fifteenth (Imperial Service) Cavalry Brigade was ordered to capture Haifa. The area which had to be captured fell between the Kishon River and Mount Carmel. The Jodhpur Lancers made their entry through the south, while the Mysore Lancers moved and attacked the town from the east and north directions. The Turks had the support of Austrian soldiers manning field guns as well as German machine gun troops.

This battle is also famous for being one of the last cavalry charges that resulted in a victory in a modern war.

It is known as one of the most courageous and famous battles fought by the Indian soldiers in Israel, which came during the last phase of the Palestine and Sinai campaigns of the First World War.

The Battle of Haifa is claimed to have marked the nemesis for Turkey, as it had to sign the Armistice of Mudros within a month of the battle. It signified the end of the Ottoman Empire.