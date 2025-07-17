Barack and Michelle Obama respond to viral breakup rumours on podcast: 'We've had hard times, but we're solid' Barack and Michelle Obama have publicly addressed months-long divorce rumours for the first time in a new episode of Michelle’s podcast In My Opinion, co-hosted with her brother Craig Robinson. In a light-hearted and candid exchange, the former US President joked, “She took me back.”

After months of online speculation, former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have finally addressed rumours of a split on Michelle’s podcast In My Opinion (IMO), which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson. The latest episode, released Wednesday, marked the couple’s first direct response to the persistent social media chatter around their marriage and divorce.

The divorce rumours gained traction earlier this year when Michelle was notably absent from several high-profile public events, including Donald Trump’s second inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Online speculation spiralled further when conspiracy theories began linking Barack Obama to Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who, in a completely unrelated turn of events, is now reportedly dating a hypnotist.

Opening the episode, Michelle introduced Barack as a surprise guest, saying he had “made time in his busy schedule” to join them. Craig jumped in with a playful jab: “Wait, you guys like each other?” Michelle laughed: “Oh yeah, the rumor mill.” Barack added with a grin, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.” Craig responded, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room,” to which Michelle quipped, “I know, ’cause when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

“There hasn’t been one moment…”

The family moment turned more heartfelt as Craig shared a recent encounter in Wichita, Kansas, where someone asked him about the rumours and was visibly relieved to hear they weren’t true. Michelle, 61, took the opportunity to clear the air. “There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man,” she said. Acknowledging they’ve faced “some really hard times,” she added, “We have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I've married.” Barack, 63, responded warmly, “Don’t make me cry now.”

Online reactions remain divided

While the couple’s candid exchange delighted many fans, not everyone online was convinced. Some hailed it as a wholesome moment, while others were more sceptical. Comments ranged from “This reeks of an ‘assigned task’ by a marriage counselor” to “So cringe I thought it was AI.” One user summed up the mood: “We don’t want clarity on your personal lives. Keep it mysterious. We need the drama.”