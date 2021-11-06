'Too early to lay down arms': Banned group TTP demands their members be released from Pakistan prison

Follow us on Image Source : AP Banned group TTP demands their members be released from Pakistan prison

Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan maintains that it would be "too early" to lay down arms on reported peace talks with Pakistan. Sources within Afghan Taliban said that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) government has asked banned TTP to lay down arms and surrender, reported The News International.

However, the group has demanded the government to release their members from the prison before the desired ceasefire, saying that it would be "too early to" surrender.

According to the sources, the chief of the banned TTP Mufti Noor Wali is leading the talks from the group's side, the report stated.

They added that while some factions of the banned TTP are in favour of holding talks with the Pakistani government, others are still taking a hardline approach.

It should be recalled that last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted that his government was in disarmament talks with some factions of the banned TTP as Pakistan sought stability in the country in the backdrop of a fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Early last month, a cessation in hostilities between the TTP, Pakistan fighters in South Waziristan, and the army was announced by the outlawed group in a statement, the report further stated.

