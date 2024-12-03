Bangladeshi advocate defending Hindu monk Chinmoy Prabhu attacked, says ISKCON

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Chinmoy Krishna Das

Amid the rising concern over the protection and security of minority Hindus in Bangladesh, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das on Monday claimed that Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in a legal case, was brutally attacked in the neighbouring country and is fighting for his life in a hospital.

According to Das, Roy's only "fault" was that he defended Prabhu in court, and so a group of Islamists ransacked his home. Roy, after getting critically injured, was admitted to the ICU and is fighting for his life, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson claimed.

Along with a picture of Roy in ICU, he posted on X, “Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life.”

Danger for those defending minority rights: ISKCON

Talking to a Bengali news channel, Das, also ISKCON Kolkata vice president, said, “This brutal attack on advocate Roy is a direct consequence of his legal defence of Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu. It reflects the growing danger faced by those who defend the rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh.”

Notably, the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote Chinmay Krishna was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday while en route to Chattogram to attend a rally.

On Tuesday, he was denied bail and sent to prison by a court in Bangladesh. Historically, Hindus made up about 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War. However, over the time it has seen substantial decline, with the minority community now comprising only around 8 per cent of the country's total population. This drop is largely attributed to a combination of socio-political marginalisation, exodus and sporadic violence over the years.

(With inputs from agencies)