Yunus hints at big change in stance, vows to uphold minority rights in any constitutional amendments

Dhaka:

In what comes as a significant development, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday said any constitutional amendments that would be introduced in the country will uphold religious freedom and minority rights. He also asserted that minorities will continue to enjoy the same rights as the majority Muslim population.

The remarks were made by Yunus during a meeting with US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Chair Stephen Schneck here, according to a post on his official social media handle. "We are striving hard to build religious harmony in the country," Yunus said.

On being asked about the activities of the reform commissions and the proposed constitutional changes after last year's uprising that ousted the former premier Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime, Yunus said that "any constitutional amendments would uphold religious freedom and minority rights in Bangladesh".

"The consensus-building commission is holding dialogue with political parties over the proposed amendments.

Minorities will continue to enjoy the same rights as the majority Muslim population," he said.

Yunus noted the role of religion in the country and reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining religious harmony.

"We are committed to safeguarding the religious freedom of every citizen of the country," he said.

Responding to allegations of minority violence, Yunus said the interim government remains committed to transparency, inviting global journalists to visit and see the situation firsthand.

Bangladesh saw a spate of attacks on minorities, including on the Hindu community, following Hasina's ouster in August last year.