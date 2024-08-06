Bangladesh: What's next for Sheikh Hasina after her resignation over massive protests?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sheikh Hasina

In a dramatic turn of events, Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Bangladesh Prime Minister and fled the country on Monday, after recent protests claimed over 300 lives in the past few weeks in Bangladesh. With this, the 15-year-long rule of Hasina came to an end. She assumed office in 2009 and held power since then. Earlier, she held the office between 1996 and 2001. But after her latest ouster, the question remains, what lies ahead for her?

'Shiekh Hasina will not make political comeback', says her son

According to the information, Sheikh Hasina will take refuge in London. Meanwhile, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said that she will not make a political comeback as she is "deeply disappointed" by the uprising against her despite her efforts for the betterment of Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported. Notably, Joy served as an official advisor to the former PM Hasina until Monday. In an interview with a British public broadcaster said that she had been contemplating resignation since Sunday and had left the country following pressure from her family.

"She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia," Joy said. Joy also justified the government's response citing violence faced by law enforcement. "You've had policemen beaten to death - 13 just yesterday. So what do you expect the police to do when mobs are beating people to death?" he said.

Sheikh Hasina met Ajit Doval

It must be noted that the local media reported Hasina was forced to quit as Prime Minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Upon landing at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, Hasina held discussions with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action. Indian Air Force has put its personnel on alert in every eastern sector in view of the present developments. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the political situation in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, the President has announced to release of former PM and main opposition leader Khalida Zia.

