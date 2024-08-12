'India stands with Bangladesh, but...': Tharoor after statue of Pakistan Army's 1971 surrender vandalised

Follow us on Image Source : @SHASHITHAROOR/X Statue of Pakistan Army's 1971 surrender vandalised in Dhaka

New Delhi: Bangladesh, which has witnessed one of its worst phases of political crisis following nationwide student protests resulting in the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, is still reeling under violence. In a fresh, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has highlighted the grim situation in the neighbouring nation where a sculpture signified to monumentalise the autonomy of Bangladesh has been destroyed. The Indian leader took to social media and shared an image of the statue which illustrated the moment Pakistan surrendered after the 1971 war. The statue was vandalised by anti-India protestors.

"Sad to see images like this of statues at the 1971 Shaheed Memorial Complex, Mujibnagar, destroyed by anti-India vandals. This follows disgraceful attacks on the Indian cultural centre, temples and Hindu homes in several places, even as reports came in of Muslim civilians protecting other minority homes and places of worship," stressed Tharoor.

India stands with people of Bangladesh: Tharoor

Ever since the Hasina government was ousted earlier this month, protestors vandalised his father, state founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and chiselled away at the head with an axe. Later, several Hindu temples were vandalised and people were killed. In view of the prevailing situation, Tharoor urged the Bangladesh interim government to take urgent steps to restore law and order in the country. "The agenda of some of the agitators is quite clear. It is essential that @Yunus_Centre and his interim government take urgent steps to restore law & order in the interests of all Bangladeshis, of every faith," he added. "India stands with the people of Bangladesh at this turbulent time, but such anarchic excess can never be condoned," underscored the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

Hindu families under attack in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, thousands of Hindu agitators, including students, blocked the Shahbagh intersection for the second consecutive day on Saturday, protesting attacks on their homes, shops, and temples in various parts of the country, The Daily Star newspaper reported. They shouted slogans such as "Save the Hindus," "Why are my temples and homes being looted? We want answers," "Hindu persecution in independent Bangladesh, it will not continue," "Religion is for individuals, the state is for everyone," and "Ensure the safety of Hindus".

A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party headed by Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to community leaders in Dhaka.

The protesters warned that if immediate measures are not taken to stop the persecution of Hindus, they will go for continuous protest programmes. They also demanded the formation of a ministry for minorities, the establishment of a minority protection commission, the enactment and implementation of strict laws to prevent all forms of attacks on minorities, and the allocation of 10 per cent of parliamentary seats for minorities.

(With inputs from agency)

