The fresh unrest continued in Bangladesh on Tuesday after supporters of Awami League clashed with authorities in ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ancestral hometown of Gopalganj, leaving several buses torched and setting fire on a police station.

The residence of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) SM Jilani, who is an MP from Gopalganj, was also set on fire. The agitators also targeted the house of AKM Mozammel Haque, who was the Liberation War Affairs minister under Hasina, setting it on fire.

Several videos have gone viral that showed the agitators clashing with authorities, as the unrest continues in Bangladesh.

Agitators block highways

Earlier in the day, clashes also erupted in and around Dhaka, with garment workers blocking three major highways, demanding higher wages. They are demanding that their minimum monthly wage should be increased to Tk 30,000 (USD 240) from the existing Tk 12,500 (USD 100) because of rising cost of living.

But as they blocked highways on Tuesday, the police were force to fire sound grenades to disperse them. Authorities have now said over 1,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the capital to ensure the situation remains under control.

"We are working to clear the highways and disperse the protesters," a spokesperson of Bangladesh Police said.

Hasina's Awami League backing protests?

BNP leaders have accused deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her supporters of trying to destabilise the government through the protests, while the former premier has rejected such allegations in media interviews. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's information affairs adviser Zahedur Rahman had earlier accused Hasina of fuelling the unrest, saying, "Sheikh Hasina will not let the government remain in peace as long as she is alive".

The factory protests have also coincided with political tensions in the country over Hasina's intended plans to return to Bangladesh in December, despite a death sentence handed down against her.

A student-led uprising toppled Hasina's government on August 5, 2024, forcing her to flee to India. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus later disbanded her Awami League party under anti-terrorism legislation.

(With inputs from PTI)

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