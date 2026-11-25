An Awami League leader was shot dead in Bangladesh's Khulna district on Tuesday night, amid a series of violent incidents that have raised concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the country. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Abdul Halim Sheikh, was attacked in the Kalpataru Market area of Daulatpur, within the jurisdiction of Daulatpur Police Station.

Halim had previously served as organising secretary of the Awami League's Ward 4 unit under the Khulna City Corporation (KCC). Police said two-wheeler-borne attackers opened fire on him four times before fleeing the scene. His killing comes amid growing concerns within the party over the safety of its leaders and workers, particularly after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced plans to return to Bangladesh next month.

Awami League leader shot dead in Khulna

Confirming the incident, Daulatpur Police Inspector Zahidul Islam said the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, fired four shots at Halim and escaped. According to Bangladeshi media outlet 'bdnews24', bullets struck him in the head, chest and the corner of his eye.

Halim was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sudarshan Kumar Roy, deputy commissioner of the northern division of Khulna Metropolitan Police, said an investigation was under way. However, the motive behind the attack and the identities of those responsible have not yet been established.

81 people killed in Khulna district and city

The murder comes amid a spate of shooting incidents in Khulna. Recent cases include an attack on the Palonki restaurant following extortion threats, as well as shootings in Labanchara, Sadar and Aranghata.

Police figures show that 81 people had been killed across Khulna district and the city as of November 24. Of these, 41 murders were reported within the city, while another 40 took place in surrounding areas.

More than 100 people have also been injured in shooting incidents. Residents say the repeated killings, attempted murders and gun attacks have created an atmosphere of fear in the area. Meanwhile, police have been conducting raids and operations to recover illegal firearms.

Awami League raises concerns over leaders' safety

Halim's killing has brought renewed attention to the Awami League's concerns about the safety of its members. The party had raised the issue after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced that she would return to Bangladesh next month.

It pointed to recent arson attacks on the homes and businesses of its members in Narail district, describing them as an example of the worsening security situation. The party also questioned why the return or political participation of an opposition leader should be viewed as a threat if the BNP government genuinely enjoys public confidence.

More than 50 homes and shops set on fire in Narail

According to local media reports, more than 50 houses belonging to Awami League leaders and workers, along with several shops, were set on fire in the Kalia sub-district of Narail amid rising violence and concerns over law and order.

The incidents took place on the afternoon of November 20 in Bendar Char village, which falls under Kalia Municipality. The attacks targeted properties belonging to party leaders and workers.

Condemning the arson, the Awami League said, "This was not an ordinary incident. It was a disturbing case of political violence that warrants national and international scrutiny. But what makes this incident even more troubling is that officials are trying to downplay its seriousness instead of providing a full and accurate account of what happened."

The party's statement added to its concerns over the security of its members as Bangladesh continues to witness killings, shootings and attacks on properties linked to political workers.

(With inputs from IANS)

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