Bangladesh unrest: Syed Refaat Ahmed sworn in as new chief justice amid protests to revamp judiciary

Image Source : PTI Heavy Security deployed around Bangladesh Supreme Court amid protests

Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed was sworn in as Bangladesh’s new chief justice on Sunday. The development comes a day after Justice Obaidul Hassan stepped down as the top judge following an ultimatum by the protesters demanding a revamp of the judiciary. Bangladesh’s chief justice Obaidul Hassan and five other judges of the apex Appellate Division on Saturday tendered their resignation, five days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime amid massive street protests and students marching towards the apex court demanding a revamp of the judiciary.

His resignation came as protesters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered at the apex court premises.

Earlier, the protesting student leaders had issued an ultimatum to him and the judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1 pm Ahmed took oath as the new chief justice during a ceremony at the Darbar Hall of the president’s official residence at around 12.45 pm local time.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the chief justice. The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, the report said.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in on Thursday as the head of an interim government following the ouster of Hasina, also attended the event.

President Shahabuddin on Saturday appointed Justice Ahmed as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh.

Several top officials in Bangladesh, including Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Maksud Kamal and Bangla Academy Director General Professor Dr Md Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari, resigned from their posts in the wake of new protests by students and other demonstrators.