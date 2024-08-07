Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, ex-PM Khaleda Zia's son to arrive in Bangladesh as violence continues

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/X Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman, BNP Vice Chairman and former PM Khaleda Zia's son

Bangladesh unrest: As violence continues in Bangladesh following the massive unrest that compelled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, who has been chosen as the head of the interim government, is expected to arrive from Paris to Bangladesh as early as Thursday, according to a top source in Dhaka, as violence continues in the country.

The source informed India TV that the Tarique Rahman, the son of newly-freed former PM and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Khaleda Zia, is expected to arrive in Dhaka today (August 7) from the UK and will address a gathering and a 'Vijay Julus' (victory rally) there in the wake of former PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

Violence continues in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, unrest continued in some parts of Bangladesh as freed prisoners and protesters were seen carrying weapons and targeting Hindu communities in Dhaka, Chittagong, Kulna and other areas. Several miscreants looted and set fire to the houses of former MPs Nizam Uddin Hazari and Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury Nasim in Feni, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The Dawki border crossings between India and Bangladesh at Meghalaya were compromised as miscreants forcefully removed the Bangladesh administration operating there and madrassas are monitoring traffic at various locations. All police stations have been overtaken by miscreants and their weapons were also seized.

Attacks on Hindus

The reports of attacks on Hindu communities came as an ISKCON temple in Meherpur, located in the Khulna Division of the country, was set ablaze along with the idols of deities including Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi. Dozens of Hindu houses and temples, including a Kali temple were vandalised by violent protesters and two Hindu councillors have reportedly been shot dead.

An unruly mob on Monday damaged the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) and the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum located at the Dhanmondi area in the Bangladesh capital, eyewitnesses said. The Indian government has also expressed concerns over the situation of minorities in Bangladesh. "There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. We welcome that, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha.

Attacks on police stations and officers

Soon after Hasina resigned and fled the country, at least nine people were killed in arson attacks on police stations in Noakhali and Jatrabari. Four bodies were found outside Jatrabari police station on Tuesday, including three police officers. Most police stations in the country, including the capital Dhaka, currently have no police personnel present as officers have taken refuge in safe locations.

Multiple police officers told Dhaka Tribune that over 400 police stations across the country had experienced attacks, vandalism, arson, and looting. In several areas, police members trapped amid public outrage were rescued and moved to separate locations with the help of the Army.

Sheikh Hasina's future

Meanwhile, Hasina has not asked for any political asylum as of now, according to the source. This came after reports that the United States had revoked Hasina's status after her chaotic ouster. The former Bangladesh PM is currently residing in India, from where she is expected to go to the UK.

She was initially set to travel to London from New Delhi, but is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated that she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation, they said. The UK says it does not have any provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the country to seek asylum and the persons concerned should claim asylum in the first country they reach, which in Hasina's case is India.

However, Sheikh Rehana holds UK citizenship, but it's not confirmed whether Hasina will accompany her It is also not clear whether Hasina had any plans for the US, although her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy lives in Virginia.