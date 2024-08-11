Who is Syed Refaat Ahmed, new Chief Justice of Bangladesh?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Syed Refaat Ahmed took oath as chief justice of Bangladesh.

Amid intensified unrest in the country, Syed Refaat Ahmed was on Sunday sworn in as Bangladesh’s new chief justice, a day after Obaidul Hassan resigned as the top judge following an ultimatum by the protesters demanding a revamp of the judiciary. On Saturday, Hassan and five other judges of the apex Appellate Division tendered their resignation, five days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime amid massive street protests. Hassan's resignation came as protesters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered at the apex court premises. Earlier, they had issued an ultimatum to him and the judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1 pm.

Notably, Syed Refaat Ahmed took oath as the new chief justice during a ceremony at the Darbar Hall of the president’s official residence at around 12:45 pm local time, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

President Shahabuddin administers oath to Ahmed

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the chief justice ans the oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in on Thursday as the head of an interim government following the ouster of Hasina, also attended the event. President Shahabuddin on Saturday appointed Justice Ahmed as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh.

Who is Syed Refaat Ahmed?

A Bangladeshi lawyer and jurist, Syed Refaat Ahmed earlier worked at the High Court Division and Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. Born on 28 December 1958. Syed Refaat Ahmed completed his bachelor of law degree at the University of Dhakaand also has done bachelor of arts in jurisprudence and masters at the Wadham College of Oxford University in 1983.

He has also completed a Masters and PhD at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University.

Syed Refaat Ahmed in 1984 became a lawyer of the District Courts and later, became a lawyer of the High Court Division in 1986. he has also worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Hong Kong and Washington.

