Bangladesh unrest escalates: Protesters set jail on fire, free hundreds of inmates

Image Source : REUTERS Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police work to control the protesters outside the state-owned Bangladesh Television as violence erupts after anti-quota protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In a dramatic escalation of the student protests in Bangladesh, demonstrators stormed a jail in Narsingdi on Friday, freeing hundreds of inmates before setting the facility ablaze. A police officer reported that the inmates fled as protesters ignited the fire. A resident, Ripon, observed at least 20 men leaving the jail with their belongings.

Student protests turn violent amid broader discontent

The jailbreak occurred amid a violent crackdown on student protests, which have resulted in at least 50 deaths this week. Initially sparked by discontent over government job quotas, the protests have expanded to a broader movement against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, driven by economic issues such as high inflation, unemployment, and shrinking foreign exchange reserves.

Renewed clashes and fatalities

Friday saw further violence, with three more deaths reported during fresh demonstrations. Authorities have disrupted telecommunications by cutting mobile services to manage the unrest, though they have denied any connection to a global cyber outage.

Opposition leader supports protests

Tarique Rahman the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), voiced support for the protesters on social media, urging people to back the movement. Rahman called on leaders, activists, and citizens to support the students and continue the movement.

Political and economic tensions fuel unrest

The protests have tapped into longstanding political and economic frustrations, highlighting divisions between those who fought for Bangladesh's independence and those accused of collaborating with Pakistan. The Awami League party, led by Hasina, has labelled the protesters as "razakar," a term used for independence-era collaborators.

