Bangladesh witnessed fresh violence ahead of a nationwide "lockdown" called by the banned Awami League, with crude bomb explosions, arson attacks and vandalism reported in several parts of the country. In the capital Dhaka, at least four people were wounded in a series of explosions involving improvised devices, while security was tightened at key locations.

The unrest also spread to Chattogram, where unidentified attackers set fire to the ancestral home of former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus. The incident followed arson attacks on several branches of his Grameen Bank. The violence came amid rising political tensions involving the Awami League, led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Yunus's ancestral home, Grameen Bank branches targeted

Yunus's paternal home in the Panchlaish area of Chattogram was set ablaze by unidentified arsonists. Several Grameen Bank branches were also attacked in different parts of the country, including Sylhet in the northeast, Rajshahi in the northwest, and Barishal and Faridpur in the southwest. The attacks reportedly took place around midnight or in the early hours of the morning over the past two days.

These incidents appeared to mark a new development in the ongoing violence. Yunus took charge of the interim government after Hasina's Awami League administration was toppled on August 5, 2024.

Newspaper reports also said rival activists, believed to be associated with the ruling BNP, attacked or set fire to the homes of two Awami League leaders in Dhaka overnight.

Security tightened ahead of Awami League lockdown

The Awami League called for a lockdown on Thursday, coinciding with the anniversary of a special tribunal verdict that sentenced Hasina to death last year after trying her in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity.

In response to the unrest, police increased security across Dhaka, deploying additional personnel at major flyovers. Officers were also checking vehicles at the city's entry and exit points and questioning motorcyclists and drivers of vehicles considered suspicious.

Thousands of paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel were deployed to maintain order in sensitive districts, including southwestern Gopalganj, Hasina's birthplace.

According to BDnews24, police arrested 565 people in a 24-hour operation in Dhaka ahead of the lockdown. Among those detained was Nurul Islam Nahid, a former education minister in Hasina's cabinet, who was picked up from his residence in the capital around midnight on Wednesday.

Tarique Rahman calls for unity against Awami League

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called on "democratic forces" to unite to prevent the Awami League's "resurgence". Describing the banned party as a "terrorist outfit" and a "fallen, defeated, and ousted fascist force", he urged political groups to work towards its "decisive defeat".

"Let us once again unite in the spirit of 2024, when we drove the autocratic forces out of this country, and ensure that those forces are decisively defeated," Rahman said in a parliamentary address on Tuesday night.

The address came during the closing sitting of the current parliamentary session. The BNP's former ally Jamaat-e-Islami is now the main opposition party.

Before the address, Rahman met BNP lawmakers and asked them to return to their constituencies immediately to maintain a visible presence on the streets. The Daily Star reported that he also told party members not to depend only on government machinery or the administration to counter Awami League activists. Instead, they were asked to work closely with grassroots party leaders and workers.

Killings and arson reported across Bangladesh

The violence has also claimed lives in different parts of the country. Police said two local ruling party leaders were killed in western Narail district when Awami League activists attacked a BNP street march.

Two other people, including a local BNP leader and a transport worker, were killed in separate incidents in southwestern Faridpur and Pirojpur on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Media reports said at least two BNP offices and the house of one party leader were set on fire. In the past two days, at least two Awami League offices and five properties belonging to leaders of the banned party were also torched in different parts of Bangladesh.

Dozens of crude bombs were reportedly exploded and vehicles set on fire across 28 of the country's 64 administrative districts.

Hasina's return announcement adds to political tensions

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following the student-led July Uprising that brought down her government. Bangladesh has since been seeking her extradition from India.

Political tensions have continued to rise since July this year, when Hasina first announced that she planned to return voluntarily from India in December, despite the death sentence, and face the legal process. The government, however, maintained that she should be extradited under the bilateral treaty with New Delhi.

Her renewed announcement earlier this month that she would return in December at "any cost" triggered fresh tensions. Violence initially broke out in her southwestern hometown of Tungipara after dozens of young people were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being Awami League supporters.

A local journalist in Tungipara reported that hundreds of people surrounded the police station, prompting officers to leave the premises. Nearly 30 suspected activists had been detained there earlier.

Yunus's interim government and the Awami League crackdown

Yunus assumed power after Hasina's government was ousted in August 2024. His interim administration disbanded the Awami League and sent thousands of its leaders and activists to jail, mostly on charges that the account describes as obscure or difficult to prove, including mass murder. The period also saw several cases of exposed lynching, while the interim government was accused of remaining visibly silent.

During Yunus's tenure, the Dhanmondi residence of Hasina's father and Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was set on fire and demolished in several phases by people presumed to be his supporters. The same groups also destroyed landmark installations associated with the 1971 Liberation War, which was fought under Awami League leadership.

At the time, Shafiqul Alam, the interim government's chief spokesperson, described the mob as a "pressure group".

The interim administration also held Hasina's trial in absentia before a special tribunal, which sentenced her to death over charges of crimes against humanity linked to the government's actions to suppress the uprising.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has now pledged to identify those responsible for the latest violence and take strict legal action against them, using audio and video evidence.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Bangladesh: Violence erupts in Sheikh Hasina's hometown; several buses torched, police station set ablaze