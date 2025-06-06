Bangladesh to hold general elections in April 2026, Muhammad Yunus makes big announcement Bangladesh last year witnessed a significant political uprising as widespread protests led to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in August, who currently is in exile in India.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Friday made the announcement that the general elections in the country will be held in April 2026. Notably, this will be the first elections in Bangladesh since a mass uprising overthrew the government last year, resulting in Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country.

"I am announcing to the citizens of the country that the election will be held on any day in the first half of April 2026," Muhammad Yunus said.

The political uprising was further ignited by demands for reforms in the government's job quota system, but it quickly escalated into a broader movement against corruption as well.