Bangladesh temple row escalates after beef feast as students plan cow slaughter on Durga Puja day: Report

Dhaka:

A controversy over a beef khichdi feast near a temple at Jagannath University in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka has escalated into a wider dispute over religious sensitivities, campus rules and students' right to organise events. A group of students from the university's Islamic History and Culture department has announced plans to slaughter a cow and organise a beef feast on Friday (October 16) coinciding with Maha Shashthi -- the first day of Durga Puja celebrations. The proposed event comes days after Hindu students objected to a beef khichdi gathering held close to the university's central temple, triggering protests and demands for an impartial investigation.

How the controversy began at Jagannath University

The dispute began on Monday (October 12), when students from the Department of Islamic History and Culture organised a beef khichdi event near the university's open-air stage, known as Muktamancha. The venue is located close to the campus's central temple. Hindu students objected to the location, saying the event hurt their religious sentiments.

Temple bricks row adds to tensions

The controversy intensified after allegations emerged that bricks belonging to the temple had been used to construct a makeshift stove for cooking the beef khichdi. According to a report by The Daily Star, the students had initially planned to prepare the dish in the university canteen. However, they decided to cook outdoors after encountering low gas pressure.

The organisers said they had used bricks found nearby while putting together a temporary stove and were unaware that the bricks belonged to the temple. They later removed the bricks, brought an iron stove from the canteen and apologised for the misunderstanding. Following the incident, Hindu students staged protests and formed a human chain, demanding a fair investigation and adequate protection for religious sites on the university campus.

University issues two notices after beef feast row

On Wednesday (October 14), the university administration issued a notice asking students, teachers and staff members not to sacrifice animals on campus. The administration cited the need to maintain cleanliness and referred to a public notice issued by the Dhaka South City Corporation.

According to BBC Bangla, the notice also referred to Bangladesh's Animal Slaughter and Meat Quality Control Act, 2011, which restricts animal slaughter outside designated slaughterhouses and provides for penalties for violations. The notice drew objections from some students, who interpreted it as an attempt to restrict their right to organise a beef feast.

The university issued a second notice clarifying its position. The administration said the earlier dispute had been resolved through the proctor's intervention and discussions between the parties. It also apologised for the misunderstanding caused by the first notice.

The university clarified that students had the right to organise events on campus, including activities involving animal slaughter. However, it stressed that one group's activities should not cause inconvenience to another.

Students announce cow slaughter on Maha Shashthi

Despite the clarification, the controversy has continued, with a group of students announcing a beef feast for Friday (October 16). The event is being viewed as a protest against the administration's initial notice.

A member of the organising committee, speaking to BBC Bangla on condition of anonymity, said the students had initially considered holding the event after Durga Puja. However, the organisers felt that the administration's notice amounted to a restriction on their rights. The event is likely to be held in an open field near the Arts Building rather than close to the temple, the organiser said.

According to BBC Bangla, the organisers have collected donations to purchase a cow. The Bangladesh Islamist Chhatra Majlis has also offered to provide another cow. The organisation is associated with the right-wing Islamist party Khelafat Majlis. People have also been invited on social media to register for the event by paying 70 taka.

Temple committee says location is key concern

Proctor Azam Khan told the media that if a cow was slaughtered, the activity should be conducted in a restrained manner to avoid reigniting tensions over religious sensitivities. With the proposed feast coinciding with Maha Shashthi, the controversy has brought questions of religious sensitivity, campus regulations and student rights into sharp focus at the Dhaka-based university.

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