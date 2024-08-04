Bangladesh: At least two killed, over 30 injured in fresh clashes between protestors, Awami League supporters

Follow us on Image Source : AP Students protesting in Dhaka

Amid the demands for the resignation of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, clashes erupted between the protestors and Awami League supporters on the outskirts of Dhaka leading to at least 2 casualties and injuries to 30 people. The clashes ensued while thousands of protestors gathered in a non-cooperation programme demanding Hasina's resignation. The protestors faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

“At least two people have been killed and 30 others injured in a clash between protestors and Awami League men in Munshiganj,” the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. During the clashes, several cocktail explosions occurred, the paper added. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known. Meanwhile, hundreds of students and professionals completely blocked traffic at Dhaka’s Shahbagh.

Protest and rallies at multiple locations

Under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, the demonstrators hurled slogans calling for PM Hasina’s resignation and justice for those killed who were killed in the violence surrounding the quota reform protests, Bdnews24 news portal reported.

Apart from Dhaka's outskirts and Shahbagh, protesters also gathered at the Science Lab intersection of the capital on the first day of the non-cooperation movement. The coordinators of the protests asserted that the protests and rallies will also be organised at Dhaka’s Science Laboratory, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Technical, Mirpur-10, Rampura, Tejgaon, Farmgate, Panthapath, Jatrabari, and Uttara.

Vehicles torched, ambulance vandalised

As per the Daily Star newspaper, the violence escalated as several vehicles were torched at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Sunday by unidentified people. Miscreants carrying sticks were seen vandalising ambulances, and motorcycles, private cars, and buses on the hospital premises, spurring fear among the patients, their attendants, doctors and staff, the paper added.

Notably, Bangladesh recently witnessed violent clashes between protestors, mostly students, and police. The protestors were demanding to end the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. During the protests, over 200 people died in violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Bangladesh students intensify protests, demand PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation | Latest updates