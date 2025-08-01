Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina, 99 others indicted in 6 cases over irregularities in housing project It issued arrest warrants against the accused and set August 11 for recording the testimonies in the cases, the news agency quoted Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam as saying.

Dhaka:

Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 99 others were indicted by two separate courts in six cases over irregularities in allocations of plots in a housing project. Of the six cases, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Judge Rabiul Alam framed charges in three cases: one against 17 people, including Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana; one against 18 people, including Hasina and Azmina Siddiq; and another against Hasina and Radwan Mujib Siddiq, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Matter to be heard on August 13

The court fixed August 13 for starting to record the testimonies in the cases and issued arrest warrants against the accused.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun framed charges in one case against 12 people, including Hasina; another case against 17 people, including Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy; and a third case against 18 people, including Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, the agency reported.

Court issues arrest warrants against accused

It issued arrest warrants against the accused and set August 11 for recording the testimonies in the cases, the news agency quoted Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam as saying.

Two courts last week had set July 31 to hear the matter

The two courts last week had set July 31 for holding a hearing on charge framing in the six cases related to irregularities in the allocation of plots in the Rajuk Purbachal New Town Project.

The ACC filed the six cases from January 12-14 this year. The investigation officers filed chargesheets on March 10. Hasina, 77, faces multiple cases in Bangladesh after being ousted on August 5 last year following a mass student-led agitation in the country, which forced her to flee Dhaka.

With inputs from PTI