Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus thanks PM Modi for Eid greetings, stresses mutual respect Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Eid-ul-Adha greetings, stating that mutual respect and shared values would continue to guide India-Bangladesh ties. In a letter dated June 6, Yunus said the festival fosters unity and reflection.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Eid-ul-Adha greetings, expressing confidence that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide India and Bangladesh in working for the welfare of their peoples. Yunus conveyed this in a letter dated June 6, responding to PM Modi’s earlier message sent on June 4. Both letters were shared by Yunus in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.

In his reply, Yunus described Modi’s message as “thoughtful” and said it reflects the “shared values” between the two neighbours. He also extended his greetings to PM Modi and the people of India. “I am confident that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the well-being of our peoples,” Yunus wrote.

He added that Eid-ul-Adha is a time of “reflection, which brings communities together in the spirit of festivity, sacrifice, generosity and unity”, and that it inspires collective efforts toward global welfare.

In his June 4 letter, PM Modi had written that Eid-ul-Adha is “an integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India,” and it reminds us of “the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood” that are key to building a peaceful and inclusive world.

Eid-ul-Adha is among the most significant Islamic festivals, commemorating Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

(Based on PTI inputs)